Ryan Reynolds gets choked up when fulfilling the wish of dying Wrexham fan

Ryan Reynolds admitted he was very emotional during a meeting with a Wrexham fan suffering with terminal cancer.

Wrexham were promoted to the football league for the first time since 2008 over the weekend after a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground.

Reynolds owns the club alongside Rob McElhenney, and fan Jay Fear has spoken about his incredible experience of meeting the Deadpool star.

They spent 20 minutes together, with Reynolds inviting Fear to Pinewood Studios during the filming of Deadpool 3.

The actor said [via BBC]: “It was amazing to meet Jay. I wonder if I’d have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed.

“He is an exceptional person and his family is wonderful. I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him.”

Fear was diagnosed with terminal appendix cancer in January. The meeting was organised through the charity Bucket List Wishes.

He spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live about meeting Reynolds with his wife Deb and children Sam and Jess, saying they would “remember it forever”.

He said: “They always say you should never meet your idol and this guy is definitely an exception to that.”

“People might think this whole thing was for me. Actually, this is for my family because they are the ones that are going to remember what happened for the rest of their lives. I just hope this is a core memory that they’ll never forget,” Fear said.

The Wrexham story has been one of the feel-good sports stories of the year. The Welsh side has now been promoted to the football league after 15 years in exile - and now the team are also going to receive a £250,000 bonus for the feat courtesy of their Hollywood owners.

