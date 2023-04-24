Wrexham team set for £250,000 promotion bonus from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Wrexham are no doubt feeling on top of the world after winning promotion to the football league after 15 years in exile - and now the team are also going to receive a £250,000 bonus for the feat courtesy of their Hollywood owners.

After they completed their takeover of the Welsh club in 2021, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney put in place a bonus scheme which captain Shaun Pearson accepted on behalf of the squad.

“Rob and Ryan wanted to recognise the players’ confidence that they can reach this season’s play-offs and provide an added financial incentive to achieve this," executive director Humphrey Ker told the club’s official website in 2021.

“There was no obligation to address this, but it felt like the right thing to do in order to support the existing playing squad who are all playing for their futures at the club.

“With the transfer window shut, we all need to get behind this group of players and Rob and Ryan wanted to be at the forefront, demonstrating their support."

@wrexham_afc EVERYWHERE WE GO! #WxmAFC #Champions

Players will receive £200 for each win and £50 for a draw according to Ker, on the condition that Wrexham remain in a play-off position, while £250,000 pot would be rewarded on the grounds of promotion - which the team have achieved after defeating Boreham Wood 3-1 on the weekend.

Ker continued: “We have talked already about next season and the recruitment of new players.



“The current players are in the best place to stake their own claim to be part of the club’s journey.

“There won’t be any contract discussions with the existing senior squad until the end of the season, which is another reason we thought it was right to put the incentive scheme in place for the current players.”

Elsewhere, upon Wrexham winning the English National League, both Reynolds and McElhenney took to Twitter to celebrate.

"Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing.

"This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC," Reynolds tweeted.

While, McElhenney wrote: "I have no words other than THANK YOU."

As a result of being promoted to League Two for 2023/24 season, Wrexham will receive £1.1 million from the English Football League (EFL) which will include TV income and sponsorship, as well as the annual Premier League solidarity payment.

