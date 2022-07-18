Wrexham played Nantwich Town in a friendly over the weekend and Ryan Reynolds was on the end of a cheeky jibe.

Reynolds, along with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, owns the Welsh club and the pair have taken a surprisingly hands-on approach at the non-league side.

Indeed, both actors were present for the play-off semi-final defeat to Grimsby at the Racecourse Ground at the end of May. The 5-4 scoreline felt suitably Hollywood but, unfortunately for the stars, the result went against their team.

Wrexham travelled to Nantwich for a pre-season match on the weekend before heading to Spain for a tour during which they’ll take on Nottingham Forest under 23s. One might have expected the match to pass without incident after the semi-final drama but the hosts’ Twitter admin had other ideas.

The visitors cruised to a comfortable 5-2 victory but Nantwich still landed the killer blow when their official account tweeted:

"Goal Wrexham. Paul Mullin makes it 5, which is also the score out of 10 on IMDb for Green Lantern starring Ryan Reynolds."

Yes, in some ways this feels like Chris Finch and the “real quiz” but it’s undeniably a pretty solid bit of work that required an element of research.

The 2011 superhero film was a rare misfire for a man whose body of work is pretty consistent since bursting onto the scene in the underrated turn-of-the-century sitcom, Two Guys and a Girl.

The actor clearly wasn’t too offended because he responded to Nantwich tweeting thanks to both sets of supporters at the end of the match with a thank you of his own.

