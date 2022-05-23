Ryan Reynolds was caught on camera celebrating wildly after Wrexham scored a vital goal in the final of the FA Trophy on Sunday.

Only, it was offside and counted for nothing – and Reynolds didn’t realise for an embarrassingly long time.

Reynolds and fellow club owner Rob McElhenney were in a box for the game at Wembley alongside David Beckham for the final.

The pair leapt from their seats after witnessing what they believed to be an equalising Wrexham goal in the last few minutes.

While the crowd quickly released it had been ruled out for offside, Reynolds kept celebrating in blissful ignorance for a while longer.

“They’re celebrating up in the Royal box, they haven’t seen the flag yet!,” the commentator says in the clip, adding: “Somebody needs to have a quick word… somebody needs to explain the offside rule to the A-listers.”

Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney took 100 per cent ownership of the National League side in February 2021.

It was one of the biggest days in the club’s recent history over the weekend, after the club finished second in the National League this season.

The A-listers' celebrations were short lived BT Sport

Reynolds previously spoke to ITV’s Lorraine Kelly about the club, saying: “Both me and Rob McElhenney, we love it. It’s such a passion project.

“Football in general has really been both the best and the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.

“I get it now, I understand the beautiful game as much as I can understand it at this stage in life, and it’s a unique brand of gorgeous torture that I’ve never experienced before.”

