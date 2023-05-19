Sam Allardyce opens up on despair for humanity in emotional press conference

Football manager Sam Allardyce has weighed in on his thoughts about the future of humanity with the emergence of AI technology, social media and climate change.

Allardyce, who was recently appointed the manager of struggling Premier League side Leeds United, made the unexpected remarks during a press conference ahead of their match against West Ham.

The 68-year-old manager explained that despite being an “old timer”, he is concerned for the future of job security due to AI and the effect of climate change on the planet.

He explained his bleak outlook, saying: “I do fear for our life. As an old timer now, I fear for our life through social media and what it is bringing to the world. I know there is great stuff like that, but AI...”

Allardyce continued: “So, for me, it’s not a great future, the way we’re looking at the world and what we’re doing with climate change and that. So that’s me outside of football talking about the worry for my grandchildren. But that’s another matter.”

While Allardyce may not be the first person you might go to on their views about the state of the world, it appears many were in firm agreement.

“Sheeesh, let him cook!!” one person wrote. Someone else argued: “He’s not wrong!”

Others were confused as to why he was suddenly having an “existential crisis” and cracked multiple jokes at the bizarre tangent.

One Twitter user commented: “You can tell he’s been doing a podcast in between jobs.”

“A month at Leeds and this happens,” joked another.

Someone else pointed out: “He's right, but who's asking Sam Allardyce for his thoughts on AI in his pre-match press conference?”

Another said: “Only took a month with Leeds for Big Sam to experience an existential crisis.”

