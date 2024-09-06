San Marino fan accounts go viral after country wins first football match for 20 years

San Marino won the second game in their history, and their first ever in competitive football, by beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in a UEFA Nations League clash on September 5 and fan accounts have been going viral on social media.

San Marino, a small, landlocked republic surrounded on all sides by mainland Italy, have now played 206 games and there was a 140 game gap between the two victories, both coming against the same opposition.

The country has the lowest FIFA ranking, sitting in 210th.

In 2004, San Marino beat Liechtenstein by the same scoreline in a friendly match and they've repeated the feat 20 years on.

Nicko Sensoli, a 19-year-old midfielder, scored in the 53rd minute of the clash which proved to be the winner.

There were wild celebrations from players, staff and fans at full-time as it dawned on them what they had just achieved.

And that jubilation extended through a number of fan accounts on social media which quickly went viral.

One unofficial account was simply lost for words.

Another called @SanMarino_FA, which has been providing updates on the country since 2019, finally had something to celebrate - and celebrate they did.

Although they were put through the football wringer first.

When Sensoli scored, the account declared "IT'S HAPPENING".

They had to endure what they described as "the longest 30 minutes of our lives".

But endure it they did.

The account then hailed the players as "legends, as the golden generation of Sammarinese football".

Safe to say, it's something the social media account is still enjoying, and no doubt the people of San Marino are, a day later.

San Marino are top of their UEFA Nations League group at the time of writing, which include Liechtenstein and Gibraltar, although that's the only match so far to have been played.

