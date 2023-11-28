A UFC star held up a suspected carjacker at gunpoint after seeing them on a doorbell camera at night.

UFC fighters are some of the hardest people on the planet, suffering some horrific injuries, getting knocked out and putting themselves through gruelling training.

So when MMA champ Sean Strickland suspected someone was trying to steal his car from his driveway, he didn’t hesitate to confront the person.

The 32-year-old’s doorbell camera went off one night and Strickland was able to see a person crouching between two cars on his driveway.

In clips posted on his Instagram, Strickland went out to see what was happening after the man appeared to stumble onto his drive.

Strickland could then be seen holding the man at gunpoint and pushing him to the ground as he tried to walk away.

The fighter captioned one video: “Checked my ring last night and thought he was stealing my car or trying to break in... What would you of done??? [sic]”

He explained in another post that the guy had allegedly assaulted a woman and got in his car to flee, but damaged his car so much that he had to get out and attempted to hide at Strickland’s house.

Strickland claimed: “The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for a while then jumped out and tried to hide at my house.

“I initially thought he was stealing my car…He was arrested.”

People in the comments were shocked by the incident and also poked fun at the fact the guy accidentally chose the house of a guy who “chooses violence daily”.

“Dude picked one of the worst houses in the world to be a drunken fool at,” one person commented.

Another joked: “You’re like the grownup version of Kevin McCallister, but angrier.”

Someone else added: “Of all house in the street he choose the one, who chooses violence daily.”

“Rockstar should give Sean Strickland a Role in GTA VI,” another suggested.

