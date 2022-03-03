Serena Williams has called out the New York Times (NYT) after the publication used a photo of her sister, Venus, in a story about her.

The tennis legend posted a photo of the print publication's story about her new venture fund on Twitter and said the paper could "do better". She wrote: “No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough."





“This is why I raised $111M for [Serena Ventures]," she continued. "To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Because even I am overlooked. You can do better.”

Her tweet received a lot of attention with 28,800 likes at the time of writing and many people rushed to support Williams and slam the New York Times for the mistake.

Responding to her Tweet, the publication said they had made a "mistake" They added: "It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper,” it wrote.









Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.