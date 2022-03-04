There are moments of life that remind us how strange and fragile everything around us really is. Today is one of those days.

Just yesterday in Australia, famed cricket player, Rodney Marsh, died of a heart attack. The 74-year-old was a Cricket Hall of Fame member and received an outpouring of love following the announcement of his death.

Fellow Australian cricket player, Shane Warne was part of that outpouring who tweeted, "Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate."

Hours after tweeting, Warne also died of a heart attack.

Warne was 52-years-old and also a member of the Cricket Hall of Fame. Widely regarded as one of the best cricket players of all time, the Aussie's death came as a shock to many.

Cricket fans on social media have sent their condolences to Warne's family and noted the Australian cricket community lost two legends in one day.

The timing of both athletes' deaths is coincidental, although eerie. Both serve as a reminder to appreciate the life you have while you have it.

