The Sidemen Charity Match returned on Saturday and brought some of the biggest names on YouTube to The Valley in London.

It turned out to be an absolutely brilliant game of football, with Sidemen FC beating the YouTube All Stars 8-7 in front of a sell-out crowd of 27,000 thousand.

The match was a thriller from the first whistle with the likes of KSI, MrBeast, Chunkz and rapper JME all taking to the field for the game, all of which was streamed live on YouTube.

Mark Goldbridge was also in the manager’s dugout for the YouTube Allstars and former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg took charge of the game.

It was all for a good cause too with the money raised going to the Teenage Cancer Trust, CALM, Rays of Sunshine and M7 Education

These are the eight best moments from an incredible game.

Speed’s tackle on KSI

Less than 20 seconds into the game, American YouTuber IShowSpeed flew into a sliding tackle with KSI and proceeded to celebrate like he had just scored the winning goal in the World Cup final. He might have picked on the wrong guy, given KSI’s impressive record in the boxing ring, but it got the crowd inside The Valley pumped up straight away.





Chunkz’s wonder goal

Some of the goals scored wouldn’t have looked out of place in a Premier League goal of the season round-up, and the best came from Chunkz after just five-and-a-half minutes. The YouTuber was passed the ball after another Speed slide tackle, before picking his spot and caressing the ball into the corner past the despairing dive of PieFace in the opposition goal.





This 'skill' from Chunkz

Whatever this is, we’re here for it.





An absolute thunderbolt from Yung Filly

His best mate Chunkz scored one, and Yung Filly matched him with an absolute screamer of his own from well outside the box. The YouTuber picked up the ball following a corner and blasted it into the top right corner, leaving the keeper with no chance. An absolute wordlie.





Speed going absolutely wild for an offside goal

Speed couldn’t stay far away from the action for long, and he went absolutely ballistic after tucking away a nice finish in the second half. He sprinted away, copied Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature celebration and stood on the advertising hoardings before the crowd. Only, embarrassingly, the goal didn’t stand and the celebrations were for nothing.





Cal the Dragon’s goalkeeping

It’s all for charity, of course, but even so – Cal the Dragon will be disappointed with his efforts in goal. The YouTube All-Stars keeper and TikTok star let in goal after goal during the game, barely laying a glove on anything and getting his positioning wrong pretty much constantly throughout. Better luck next time, Cal.





A sublime sibling assist

There were moments of real quality during the game, and no more so than this incredible moment from viral stars Tobi and Manny. Tobi was racing down the left wing when he looked up, spotted brother Manny and curled an inch-perfect cross into the box with the outside of his right foot, right onto his sibling’s head. Great goal.





A goal worth of winning any game

The game reached a fitting conclusion when, with only two minutes left on the clock, Miniminter chipped Cal the Dragon from more than 30 yards with an immaculate finish. It secured the game for the Sidemen, earned Miniminter a hat trick and ended the game in style. Well played boys.

