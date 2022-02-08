So far, the Winter Olympics haven't exactly captivated viewers over here in the UK, but it has given the internet an excuse to revisit one of the funniest sporting clips of recent times.

French skier Yannick Bertrand is the unfortunate star of the viral footage, which was filmed in the World Cup super-G race in Kvitfjell, Norway back in 2015.

In the spirit of the Winter Olympics, it has resurfaced again after a whole new wave of viewers discovered the incredibly painful moment.

The clip sees the poor bloke make his way down a mountainside on a set of skis, careering straight into a slalom gate and screaming in agony after smashing his groin against it.

We challenge anyone to watch it and not cringe (not to mention laugh like a drain).

After clattering into the obstacle, he tries to recover but finds himself overcome with extreme pain. He lets out a howl unlike anything we’ve ever heard and pulls up, unable to complete the race.

We feel you bro, we feel you.

The commentators react with sympathy too, saying: “If you’re a man, you can feel it.”

They added: “Wow. The boys took a beating on that one… that guy needs a hug.”

That has got to hurt... WCSN

We just hope none of the athletes taking part this year don’t suffer anything quite so traumatic.

Meanwhile, there have been some unusual moments at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, including a strange routine in the figure skating.

German ice skaters, Katharina Muller and Tim Dieck, performed as Harley Quinn and The Joker in the rhythm dance event – and people were less than convinced.

