Football fan goes viral again for dancing 'like nobody's watching' during match

A dancing Southampton fan has gone viral again for dancing "like nobody's watching" as his team beat West Brom to progress to the Championship play-off final.

The same fan first went viral in 2019 as Southampton played out 'Firestarter' over the speakers as part of a tribute to Keith Flint, from The Prodigy, who had died and he danced along to it, giving it his all.

And he's done it again, captured dancing "like nobody's watching" according to a comment on a social media post during Sky Sports' coverage of the play-off semi-final second leg on May 16.

That wasn't the only viral moment from the game - a fan also took off his prosthetic leg to celebrate during one of Southampton's goals; Sky posted this moment with the caption "limbs".

Heading into the game at St Mary's, the tie was evenly poised after a 0-0 stalemate was played out in the first leg.

The first-half of the second leg was also goalless but sprung into life in the second-half with four goals, three of which fired Southampton to the play-off final to play Leeds United at Wembley on May 26.

Will Smallbone kicked off the scoring for the Saints less than five minutes after the break, with Adam Armstrong sending St Mary's into raptures with his side's second with just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Armstrong then completed a brace from the penalty spot just before injury time with Cedric Kipre netting a consolation for the Baggies in the seventh minute of added time.

