All of the stars who donated to Damar Hamlin's charity - and how much they gave

The NFL, organisations, sports fans, and more have banded together to show their support for Damar Hamlin following his accident on the field.

And in doing so, CBS reported that they've managed to raise more than $6m for Hamlin's charity that he started right out of college.

On Monday (2 January), the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest after getting hit in the chest during the first quarter of a game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

This resulted in the game getting suspended.

Hamlin stood up to continue playing the game, but immediately after, he collapsed to the ground.

The medical team came to help Hamlin, discovering his heart had stopped beating.

They performed CPR, defibrillation, and oxygen and gave him an IV for 10 minutes, and his heartbeat was restored. Hamlin remains in critical condition.

With Bills and Bengals players and fans watching the horrific moment, they wanted to aid in any way they could.

Fans from both teams stood outside in a circle, holding candles and praying for Hamlin and his family, and the Niagara Falls Illumination Board lit the falls in blue to show support.

In 2020, Hamlin created The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive just after finishing up his collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from, and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin wrote on GoFundMe.

He added: "This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic."

On Monday night, Hamlin's GoFundMe page had a little under $3,000 in donations. But not even a full day later, the world donated millions, including celebrities.

See the list below to see who donated and how much.

- Robert Kraft, New England Patriots owner - $18,003

- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterback - $12,000

- Houston Texans, NFL team - $10,003

- Washington Commanders, NFL team - $5,000

- Seattle Seahawks, NFL team - $1,000

- Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback - $10,000

- Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos, and his wife, Ciara- $10,000

- Chris Jericho, wrestler - $10,000

Other football players or former players such as Davante Adams, Shannon Sharpe, Drake London and others reportedly donated around $1,000.

Since 2020, Hamlin has held a toy drive for children in the community. His post on Instagram (25 December 2022) showed his recent toy drive.

Hamlin is in his second year with the Bills, having been with the team since he was a sixth-round pick in the NFL draft of 2021.

