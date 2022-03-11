Golden State Warrior point guard Steph Curry gave a 10-year-old fan courtside tickets to see him play after she was sad she didn't get the chance to see him play in the last game she attended.

PJ O'Byrne, the pint-size fan, originally got tickets to see Golden State face-off against the Denver Nuggets in December for her birthday, but a Covid-19 outbreak forcibly postponed the game.

The game was then scheduled for Monday in Denver, but Curry didn't travel with the team and missed the game, leaving one of his biggest fans O'Byrne, visibly upset.

O'Byrne was holding a "Go Warriors! MVP Steph Curry" sign in the hopes of seeing him tear up the court - but she was in tears when the point guard wasn't playing.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But with a good heart, Curry and the Warriors made the situation better and provided the girl and her family tickets to see Thursday's game against the nuggets.

This also gave him the opportunity to apologize to her in person, which was sweet.

Before the tip-off, Curry walked over to O'Byrne and her family (who had amazing seats!) This time she was crying tears of joy to see her favourite player.

The happiness didn't end there for O'Byrne, who also got to see a fantastic performance.



Curry dropped 34 points in the game and surpassed 20,000 total career points. The Warriors even had a comeback victory over the Nuggets with a score of 113 to 102.

"Our fans are everything…I know she was upset on Monday, and we got to make it up to her," Curry told reporters after the game.

This isn't the first time Curry righted his wrongs for a fan. In 2018, he took action after a nine-year-old noted that his signature shoes weren't available for girls.

He then decided to send her a pair of Curry 5s and ensured that she was one of the first kids to try out the Curry 6.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.