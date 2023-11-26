WWE Survivor Series results Live: Will CM Punk return?

WWE Survivor Series is back and WarGames is again taking centre stage as the top superstars from the male and female divisions clash inside two rings surrounded by a cage.

The 37th edition of WWE's traditional November show takes place in the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and will be headlined by a WarGames match between Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre taking on the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and the returning Randy Orton, who hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for well over a year.

In the women's WarGames match the team of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Asuka and Kairi Sane) will face Becky Lynch, Bianca BelAir, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, with the tension between Flair and Lynch being the biggest talking point.

Elsewhere, the biggest talking point amongst wrestling fans, is whether a certain CM Punk will make a dramatic return to WWE following his departure from All Elite Wrestling in September?

The Women's World Championship and Intercontinental Championship will also be defended on the show, with Dragon Lee vs Santos Escobar rounding out the show.

Let's see what goes down...

Fans chant for Randy Orton One man who is guaranteed to return tonight is 'The Viper' Randy Orton and fans are clearly excited in the Allstate Arena. Orton has been out of action since May 2022.

Booker T reacts to CM Punk chants Booker T, who is part of the Kick Off panel tonight, appeared to acknowledge the CM Punk chants heard on the show. A fun interaction with fans or a subtle nod to something else?

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins react to CM Punk chants CM Punk chants were also vocal after Smackdown went off the air on Friday with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes helpless as to what they should do in response.

CM Punk chants heard on Kick Off Audible CM Punk chants are already being heard both inside and outside the arena, especially during the Kick Off show. If he doesn't show up, there will be a lot of unhappy fans in that venue.

Will CM Punk return? AEW In what will be either the best kept secret in WWE history or the most negative reaction on WWE TV since Royal Rumble 2015, rumours of a CM Punk return at Survivor Series are rife. All reports from the wrestling world suggest that he wont and hasn't signed a contract but you just never know when if comes to this sport. We've compiled everything we know about the situation surrounding the Second City Saint here.