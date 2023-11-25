WWE presents its 37th annual Survivor Series event on Saturday, November 25th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The year's event sees the return of the WarGames match with the top male and female stars entering the two rings and cage in an attempt to claim supremacy over their respective divisions.

The WarGames match made its main roster debut in WWE last year with Team BelAir and The Bloodline winning their respective matches. Several superstars from those matches including Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Bianca BelAir, Becky Lynch and Damage CTRL will once again be entering the match.

The show will also see the long-awaited return of 14-time world champion Randy Orton who has been out with an injury since May 2022.

Only five matches have been announced for the card so far with the Intercontinental and Women's World Championships being defended at show, with the final match being between Dragon Lee (replacing Carlito) and Santos Escobar following the latter's attack on Mysterio and turning on his fellow Latino World Order members.

How to watch

Survivor Series will be available on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere in the world. The show will also be available on TNT Box Office in the UK.

United States: Peacock, PPV

UK and Ireland: WWE Network/TNT Box Office

Australia: Foxtel/Kayo & Binge

Rest of the World: WWE Network





Times

United States: 8pm ET/ 5pm PT

UK and Ireland: 1am GMT

Australia: 11am AEDT





Match card

War Games: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton vs The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Domink Mysterio, JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre

War Games: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca BelAir and Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane)

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs The Miz

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Zoey Stark

Carlito vs Santos Escobar

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings