Sex isn’t currently an official sport in Sweden – but one man wants it to be

A “six-week sex championship” sure sounds intense, but it’s exactly what one man from Sweden proposed earlier this year, in a bid to have sex recognised as an official sport in the Scandinavian country.

Dragan Bratic, who owns several strip clubs in the southern city of Jönköping, pointed out to local media outlet P4 Jönköping that it’s “perfectly OK to train and compete in sex”, so “it’s a sport like any other”.

“The incorporation of sexual orientation as a part of sporting tactics will be a ground-breaking development among European countries,” he added.

And him and The Swedish Sex Federation (yes, that actually exists) have a pretty solid plan for the championship as well.

Disciplines would include body massages, oral sex, foreplay, and endurance – the last one being particularly important when it’s reported the matches will last between 45 to 60 minutes, with a daily session lasting six hours.

Good lord.

20 ‘athletes’ from competing countries would be judged by three individuals on key factors such as chemistry, sex knowledge, sex positions, “creativity” and “artistic communication”.

And so, with a pretty robust plan for the ‘sport’, Bratic applied for the Swedish Sex Federation (SSF) – of which he is chairman - to be made an associate member of the National Sports Confederation.

According to its official website, the SSF is the first organisation in the world to practice sex as a sport and to organise the World Sex Championships.

They’re even claiming to be organising the European Championship in Sex for this Thursday – apparently.

And they're still accepting applications, it seems.

If all this didn’t sound ridiculous enough, then consider the official response from the National Sports Confederation, who rejected the application by saying “we have other things to do”.

“It doesn’t meet our requirements and I can inform you that this application has been rejected,” said Björn Eriksson, then chief of the sporting body.

Incredible scenes.

