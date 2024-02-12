Andy Murray trolls Taylor Swift over 'winning' the Super Bowl

With all eyes on Taylor Swift at one of the biggest sporting events of the year, Scottish tennis star Andy Murray has given his opinion in typical sarcastic fashion by congratulating her on her “performance”.

Super Bowl LVIII took place in Las Vegas last night (11 February), where Taylor Swift was in attendance to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, win his second Super Bowl in a row.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs faced off at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. But, many who watched the game were less interested in the actual sport and more interested in seeing Swift.

The singer-songwriter and her relationship with Chiefs player Kelce has grabbed headlines throughout the team’s run, with some fans complaining about Swift being shown on the big screen at games.

Tennis player Andy Murray has hilariously mocked all the discourse around Swift, sarcastically congratulating her on X/Twitter for her “performance” and for “winning” the match.

He wrote: “Congrats to @taylorswift13 on winning Super Bowl 58 👏 a stunning performance.”

The post has gone viral with over 3 million views and 78,000 likes (at the time of writing), sparking a lot of differing reaction.

“Classic Sir Andy Murray,” someone commented.

Another said: “Outstanding patter from Andy.”

Others, who are possibly less familiar with his sense of humour, were confused about what he meant and hoped that Murray is a secret Swiftie.

One person posted: “Can't tell if this is sarcasm or if he's a Swiftie.”

Another turned the joke back on the tennis star, who is often joined on the tour by his mother, Judy Murray.

“Calm down Andy, she did nothing wrong but support her boyfriend. We have had to see your mum for all these years,” someone argued.

