The Rock looking to follow Ryan Reynolds and make the 'new Wrexham'

Football fans have marveled at the success that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have had since they took over Wrexham and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson could be following in their footsteps.

The former WWE champion turned Hollywood a-lister is reportedly in contact with a group looking to take over Southend United who currently play in the National League.

Integral Sports Management is made up of local businessmen who are looking to purchase the club which has been up for sale since March following years of financial struggles.

ISM is said to have made contact with The Rock's production company Seven Bucks Productions who might be interested in making a Welcome to Wrexham-style documentary about the club should the takeover go through.

Another actor potentially involved in the deal is Ray Winstone. The 66-year-old is a die-hard West Ham United fan but is a co-founder of ISM and will likely be involved with The Shrimpers should the purchase progress.

Southend dropped out of the football league for the first time in their history in 2021 and have remained in the National League ever since.

Financial troubles have rocked the club in recent years with a transfer embargo being in place since September due to money owed to HMRC.

Full-time office staff haven't been paid for their work in March and April and have until July 12 to pay off the £250,000 debt that they owe.

Like many football fans, Southend supporters will be more than aware of the success that celebrity owners can bring having played against Wrexham for the past two years.

The Welsh club secured promotion back to the EFL after 18 years away earlier this year, spearheaded by the investment and interest that Reynolds and McElhenney have brought to the team.

