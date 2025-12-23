Mike Johnson admits Trump could be impeached if midterms go wrong

Video
House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared visibly uneasy as he acknowledged that Donald Trump could face impeachment again if Republicans lose control of Congress in the upcoming midterms.
Johnson conceded that a Democratic majority would likely create potential impeachment proceedings, a moment that quickly went viral due to his hesitant delivery.
He attempted to downplay the prospect, urging voters to focus on maintaining a Republican majority to “avoid chaos”.
Why not read...
- Mike Johnson criticised as he discusses plans for Charlie Kirk statue
- Mike Johnson's wife makes candid admission about him becoming Speaker
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Up next Trump
Trump calls nations such as Somalia 's***hole' countries