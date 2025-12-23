Mike Johnson admits Trump could be impeached if midterms go wrong

House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared visibly uneasy as he acknowledged that Donald Trump could face impeachment again if Republicans lose control of Congress in the upcoming midterms.

Johnson conceded that a Democratic majority would likely create potential impeachment proceedings, a moment that quickly went viral due to his hesitant delivery.

He attempted to downplay the prospect, urging voters to focus on maintaining a Republican majority to “avoid chaos”.

