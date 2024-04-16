Tiger Woods shaking hands with a tree has become an instant meme

Tiger Woods might have had a bad weekend at the Masters tournament, but he managed to entertain viewers by shaking hands with a tree.

As he made his way around the course on Sunday (April 14), cameras picked up on Woods shaking hands with an individual who was obscured by a large tree trunk.

While the angle of the camera made it look like the tree had hilariously grown an arm, Woods was actually shaking the hand of Verne Lundquist, a legendary sports commentator who was at his usual spot.

This is the 83-year-old's 40th and final Masters tournament and has commented on some iconic moments from the competition over the years.

While Woods paying his respects to Lundquist wasn't quite captured properly on camera, it has resulted in the meme making rounds online.

