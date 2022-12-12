Former MLB pitcher TJ House has come out as gay in a touching tribute to his fiancé on Facebook.

On Thursday, House, 33, posted a long message in celebration of "love" where he explained that he's struggled his entire life with his identity.

"It has taken me years to wake up every morning and tell myself that you are loved for you, the one that’s deep down inside that you’ve never truly let out," House wrote.

He explained that although he loved his three-year-long career in the MLB he used it to "numb what was really going on inside"

However, following the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, House is ready to reveal he is gay and engaged to a man named Ryan Neitzel.

"I have a wonderful fiance, who challenges me daily to become a better person," House wrote. "To live life authentically. One who I never deserved but blessed to have."

"Love you see, it's for everyone. I’m finally healing, and days like today are what helps me continue to grow into the person I’ve been all along, one I’ve locked up for 20 plus years."





House pitched for the Cleveland Indians from 2014 to 2016 then the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017.

He is only the third former MLB player to come out as gay. Prior players include Glenn Burke who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics, and Billy Bean who played for the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres.

People expressed support for House and his fiancé on social media, with many praising his bravery.





The Respect for Marriage Act was passed in the House and Senate last week.

It repeals the Defense of Marriage Act which banned federal recognition of same-sex marriage by limiting the definition of marriage between one man and one woman, thus making the federal government recognize same-sex and interracial marriages

