NFL legend Tom Brady is reportedly set to retire bringing his illustrious 22 seasons in the sport to an end.
On Saturday numerous sources close to Brady's current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reported that the 44-year-old is set to announce his retirement imminently and lay out what the future has in store for him.
A tweet posted by Brady’s brand TB12 on Saturday read: "7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, Tom Brady.”
7 Super Bowl Rings. \n\n5 Super Bowl MVPs.\n\n3 League MVP Awards. \n\n22 Incredible Seasons. \n\nThank you for it all, @TomBrady.pic.twitter.com/GcJDqTt9fj— TB12sports (@TB12sports) 1643485731
The quarterback, who is the most successful NFL player ever, potentially played his final game ever last Sunday when the Buccaneers lost 30-27 to the LA Rams in the NFL divisional round of the play-offs at Raymond James Stadium.
Brady spent the majority of his career at the New England Patriots playing for the franchise between 2001 and 2019 where he made nine Super Bowl appearances and won six. He extended this record in 2020 when he led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl and once again won.
His incredible dynasty in the sport is unparalleled and news of his retirement has been greeted on social media a celebration of his career and his remarkable achievements.
Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. \n\nMore coming on http://ESPN.com\u00a0.pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg— Adam Schefter (@Adam Schefter) 1643484597
When Tom Brady began speaking on his podcast about putting family first, you knew it was time. No retirement tour. Just walking away.— Ian Rapoport (@Ian Rapoport) 1643485425
Tom Brady. Greatest Ever.pic.twitter.com/7Eo7yRenft— Barstool Sportsbook (@Barstool Sportsbook) 1643484954
PERIOD!! Happy Retirement! THANK YOU FOR ALL THE GAME! @TomBradypic.twitter.com/whEVMDW6CQ— Cyril Grayson Jr (@Cyril Grayson Jr) 1643486367
.@TomBrady gave us so many unbelievable moments...\n\nBut this might've been his masterpiece. #ThankYouTompic.twitter.com/qO7NCdVqek— NFL (@NFL) 1643487199
Tom Brady has won 12.7% of all Super Bowls in history.pic.twitter.com/EaXP9R4neG— StatMuse (@StatMuse) 1643487202
The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam— Chris Godwin (@Chris Godwin) 1643486573
Tom Brady should be eligible to go into the Hall of Fame THIS YEAR. That\u2019s how great he was. No doubt the greatest of all time.— Robert Griffin III (@Robert Griffin III) 1643486258
Congrats to the greatest QB to ever lace em up on a helluva career @TomBrady #LFG— DEVIN WHITE (@DEVIN WHITE) 1643485896
Greatest of All Time.\n\nWithout a shadow of a doubt. \n\nEnjoy the next chapter @TomBrady— JJ Watt (@JJ Watt) 1643488435
Congrats on a hell of a career to The Bay Area Boy Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/wSwX0xAP6d— OurSF49ers (@OurSF49ers) 1643485485
22 unforgettable seasons! Thank you @TomBrady \n\n#NFL | #NFLUKpic.twitter.com/kXvoARTS1V— NFL UK (@NFL UK) 1643485983
There are also plenty of memes about Brady's retirement as many marked his retirement in a comical fashion.
big ben and tom brady both retiring at the same time?pic.twitter.com/sLOM7nKlmS— mary ferguson (@mary ferguson) 1643485568
Football without Tom Brady for the rest of my lifepic.twitter.com/IzN5LnQX7N— Overtime (@Overtime) 1643484757
Tom Brady was born in the same year as Danny Murphy & Jason Euell— Duncan Alexander (@Duncan Alexander) 1643485469
NFL teams to Tom Brady after seeing the news that he\u2019s retiringpic.twitter.com/V9MfXMFnzM— NFL Memes (@NFL Memes) 1643485251
Liza Minnelli has outlived Tom Brady's NFL career. Brady will retire after 22 seasons. He is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time.pic.twitter.com/Q3Jf7qU03q— LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LizaMinnelliOutlives) 1643487462
Brady's last touchdown ever is likely to be played back for decades to come.
The Last Touchdown pass of Tom Brady\u2019s careerpic.twitter.com/PAjMWHr9LS— Barstool Sports (@Barstool Sports) 1643485000
The advances in computer game graphics show just how long Brady's career has lasted.
To put Tom Brady's career into perspective...pic.twitter.com/hHWCvHWRWd— CBS Sports (@CBS Sports) 1643485649
22 years of greatness. \n\nWhat a career. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/vqQJwpx1Ac— Complex Sports (@Complex Sports) 1643486210
Brady had previously stated on the Let's Go podcast in October that his family would play a major factor in his decision to retire. At the time he said: "it's a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ''Hey, it's time to retire.'' And I think there's, you know, we're coming to the end here too, so I don't want to miss any of the kids' stuff."
Few would dispute Brady's status as the greatest of all time and possibly one of the greatest athletes ever. Here's to a happy retirement to a genuine legend.