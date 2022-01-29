NFL legend Tom Brady is reportedly set to retire bringing his illustrious 22 seasons in the sport to an end.

On Saturday numerous sources close to Brady's current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reported that the 44-year-old is set to announce his retirement imminently and lay out what the future has in store for him.

A tweet posted by Brady’s brand TB12 on Saturday read: "7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, Tom Brady.”

The quarterback, who is the most successful NFL player ever, potentially played his final game ever last Sunday when the Buccaneers lost 30-27 to the LA Rams in the NFL divisional round of the play-offs at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady spent the majority of his career at the New England Patriots playing for the franchise between 2001 and 2019 where he made nine Super Bowl appearances and won six. He extended this record in 2020 when he led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl and once again won.

His incredible dynasty in the sport is unparalleled and news of his retirement has been greeted on social media a celebration of his career and his remarkable achievements.

















































There are also plenty of memes about Brady's retirement as many marked his retirement in a comical fashion.

































Brady's last touchdown ever is likely to be played back for decades to come.

The advances in computer game graphics show just how long Brady's career has lasted.





Brady had previously stated on the Let's Go podcast in October that his family would play a major factor in his decision to retire. At the time he said: "it's a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ''Hey, it's time to retire.'' And I think there's, you know, we're coming to the end here too, so I don't want to miss any of the kids' stuff."

Few would dispute Brady's status as the greatest of all time and possibly one of the greatest athletes ever. Here's to a happy retirement to a genuine legend.