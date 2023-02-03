Woman gets payback on Tom Brady by selling the sand from his retirement video

A TikTok user has devised a plan to ‘get her own back’ on Tom Brady by selling the sand he sat while filming his retirement video.

Brady retired for a second time recently, exactly a year after he announced he was leaving in 2022 only to come back to the NFL shortly afterwards.

This time seems to be for good, though. Brady filmed an announcement video on a beach in Miami, Florida and told fans the news.

Many reacted by sharing tributes and well wishes, but not TikTok user @BetrCaroline.

Caroline usually posts gambling videos on her account, but decided to switch things up for the viral clip.

@betrcaroline Now I’m profiting off of you. #tombrady #bucs #superbowl #Patriots #nfl #football

“I was a Tom Brady fan for a really long time and I’m actually sitting exactly where he retired this morning. You can see the buildings, they’re the exact same,” she said.

She then explained her plan for making back the money she ‘lost’ backing Brady over the course of the year after collecting a bag of sand from the spot the quarterback sat on.

“Every dollar I lost from betting on you this season, I will be making back because I’m going to sell the sand you sat on as you retired. So, thank you, Tom Brady.”

Time will tell whether there’s a Brady fan out there willing to pay out for a bag of sand he may or may not have sat on…

@Betrcaroline/TikTok

It comes after Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, announced his retirement during the week.

Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.

“Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away," Brady says as the message begins. “I'm retiring. For good."

He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but wound up coming back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.

