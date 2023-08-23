Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs caught liking very inappropriate tweet

NFL star Trevon Diggs has added his name to the long list of people who have been caught liking very NSFW post on Twitter.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback attracted the attention of Twitter users after checking out explicit content, and it’s got people asking whether Diggs actually realises people can see his likes.

The 24-year-old liked a post which featured a woman wearing an adult sex toy. It featured the caption: “Like = you’d suck it.”

It’s not clear whether or not the post was liked accidentally or deliberately. Either way, it’s fair to say his interaction with the post sparked a big reaction online.

He’s not the first and he won’t be the last to like

Samuel L Jackson and Ted Cruz to name a few have been caught liking explicit posts before, with Jackson caught in 2022 and Cruz in 2017.

Diggs is one of the star names for the Cowboys, having signed a five-year extension worth up to $100 million.

He’s a two-time Pro Bowler with 17 interceptions in his three NFL seasons.

