BTS World Tour arrives in London: All the ARIRANG experiences fans need to know about

K-pop band BTS are set to bring their highly anticipated ARIRANG tour to London this weekend.

The seven member boyband will perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 6 and 7, marking BTS's first live performances in the UK capital for seven years.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

To coincide with their London shows, here is a roundup of all the fun events and experiences taking place this week.

London Eye 'ARIRANG' Red Light-up

The London Eye will light up in red on Monday 6th July between 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM (BST) to celebrate BTS's ARIRANG tour arriving in in London.

River Thames 'ARIRANG' Boat

Fan can also see an ARIRANG boat featuring a sculpture with album’s logo travel down the Thames, near the London Eye, at 5pm on July 6 and will be available to see until July 7 at 2am.

BTS The City ARIRANG LONDON at Korean Cultural Centre UK

From Saturday 4th July to Friday 10th July, you can see iconic stage costumes from BTS's legendary Wembley performance, as well as a whole host of other interactive experiences and exhibitions - here's a breakdown of when these are available to view:

Connect Lounge (July 4 - July 5): MV Screening, Our Moments, and Photo Zone

Iconic Looks (July 4 - July 10): 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ and Wembley (2019) performance outfit exhibition

But those who wish to attend must make a reservation in advance.

ARMY ‘MADANG’ at Outernet

The Outernet will turn into a BTS fanzone from the 8-10 July where there will be a chance for fans to explore immersive experiences and get their hands on exclusive merch - including a T-shirt customizing program (but a reservation is need in advance for this particular activity).

Samsung Galaxy Experience Booth at Outernet

There is also the SAMSUNG GALAXY EXPERIENCE booth where fans can receive limited edition BTS THE CITY London merch when they verify their visit.

This is on from 8-10 July from 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM (BST)

Plus, Army will be able to BTS members using Galaxy AI Interpreter and to create a one-of-a-kind BTS sticker in the Creative Studio and get instant print photos of your favorite moments captured on-site with your Galaxy device.

IMAGINE YOUR KOREA! KTO at Outernet

Another BTS-related event at the Outernet is described as " Dance to the beat of BTS as you imagine your perfect getaway to Korea" and takes places from 8-10 July.

Korea Gallery trail & BTS THE CITY ARIRANG at British Museum

In celebration of the British Museum's exhibition Korea, exploring 2,000 years of creativity on the peninsula, it has created a trail around The Korea Foundation Gallery (Room 67) of five objects exploring the themes of ARIRANG, the name of BTS's latest album which "raws on a tradition that has united generations of Koreans, reinterpreting its themes of hope, resilience and belonging for audiences today."

It is available to view from 6-23 July.

BTS The City ARIRANG London l JUNG (정) FESTIVAL

The City has partnered with a number of London’s Korean restaurants and cafes for fans to enjoy various foods from Korean cuisine - some of these include Tokkia in Covent Garden, Seoul Bird in White City, DOPI in Bethnal Green, Deun Deun in Tower Hamlets and Look Left in Hackney.

See the full list of participating restaurants here.

BTS POP-UP : ARIRANG IN LONDON

Shopping-wise, there is a pop-up store where fans can access BTS merch in Future Stores, London from 26 June - 12 July.

But participants must visit the reservation website to sign up and book a specific time slot in advance to enter the venue.

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