A petition calling for Sony to reverse its decision to discontinue physical discs for new PlayStation games releasing from January 2028 has passed more than 160,000 signatures, with many fans speculating the PS6 will be a digital-only home console.



Sony has yet to announce the PS6 but the company has previously said a new console is "top of mind".

Rumours and speculation about the PS6 release date suggest Sony could launch its next-generation console alongside a handheld device, with leaks pointing to potential technical details and key next-gen upgrades.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog for all the latest PS6 release date news, price rumours, leaks, price Sony announcements, tech specs and updates as they happen.

Petition against PlayStation discontinuing physical discs passes 165,000 signatures A petition calling for Sony to reverse its decision to discontinue physical discs for new games releasing from January 2028 on PlayStation has gained more than 165,000 signatures at the time of writing. The Change.org petition called 'Don't Kill the Disc' started by Jade Pearce, the CEO of PNP Games which is an independent video game retailer in Canada, said: "A disc is a real game you own. You can lend it, trade it, resell it, gift it, collect it or pass it down to your kids. "A box with only a download code is not the same thing. It is a digital license in plastic packaging. You do not own it. You are renting access that can be revoked and people have already had purchased movies deleted from their libraries and games pulled from sale weeks after launch. "This is also about jobs. Ending physical media removes consumer choice, weakens local economies and hands a few platform holders total control over how and whether you can access the games you buy. "We are not against digital. We are against digital being the only option. A large and passionate community still wants a real, physical game they own outright and Sony is about to take that choice away." Announcing the decision on 1 July, Playstation said in a blog post: "In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. "As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028. "Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format."

PS6 release date 'revealed' by insider An insider has declared when the PS6 will launch. X / Twitter user @millieamand, who says in their bio they "work proudly within the entertainment and sport industry", said: "PS6 will launch fall 2027. "Foxconn has already reserved manufacturing capacity for Sony's next PlayStation console, with its master production schedule indicating production is due to start May 2027. Once production is underway, it becomes increasingly expensive for Sony to hold." Sony has not confirmed the PS6 or a release date at the time of writing.

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