Why has UEFA changed the names of the stadiums for Euro 2024?

The eyes of the footballing world are on Germany for Euro 2024, which is off to a strong start in the group stages.

However, there’s one small detail which only football purists are likely to have noticed so far during the tournament – and it’s to do with the names of the stadiums.

Plenty of stadiums across Germany are sponsored by different brands and companies. During the tournament, they will go by different titles which exclude these names.

As a result of licensing rules, UEFA cannot use the same name most supporters refer to some stadiums by. Instead, they’ve been assigned different names to the ones they’re referred to for domestic games.

The biggest change is arguably to the stadium normally known as the Allianz Arena home to Bayern Munich.

This stadium has been renamed by UEFA has to the Munich Football Arena for Euro 24.

Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund’s stadium, officially known as Signal Iduna Park, has been named BVB Stadion Dortmund by UEFA for the tournament.

In addition, RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne had its name changed to the Cologne Stadium and the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt is being referred to as the Frankfurt Arena for the tournament, among others.

It’s not the only unexpected detail which has caught the eye of football fans during the tournament so far.

ITV’s title sequence for games this year features animated versions of top players from across Europe, with a whimsical fantasy backdrop. The music, though, got viewers on social media talking.

As some noticed online, the instrumental theme is actually a new take on the theme from much-loved 80s fantasy film The Neverending Story – and there’s a good reason for it .

