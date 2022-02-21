The highly anticipated UFC Vegas 48 took place this weekend with some incredible knockouts, but one left fans especially baffled.

During the match between Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker, Hill threw a punch at Walker's head three minutes into the match which sent Walker flailing backward.

Hill hit Walker's temple, causing him to lose all control of his limbs and pass out. As Walker hit the mat, Hill went in for another blow. The referee jumped in to stop Hill once he realized Walker was injured.

Fans were confused by Walker's bizarre reaction to the blow. Some even speculated that Walker's reaction was faked.

Orthopedic sports medicine surgeon, Dr. David Abbasi posted a video explaining why Walker reacted the way he did. "[Temple shots] can be very, very deadly because what happens it causes a sudden rotation of the head."

In the video it's clear Walker's body was surprised by the temple shot, causing him to lose control of his body.

"When you have sudden brain hit like that, you have an uncontrolled sudden dump of these neurotransmitters... the electrical activity rises to a level the brain is not capable of handling," Dr. Abbasi said.

Walker posted to his Twitter on Sunday saying, "A lot of commitment and focus and training and suffering, one lost will not defeat me , I’ll keep moving forward, not as much as a did you [Jamahal] because I can get caught haha"

Hill ended up winning the match.

