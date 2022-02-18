Sections of the O2 arena in London have been ripped apart by a storm sweeping the south of England - and UFC fans are worried that it's going to affect an upcoming big fight.

Intense gusts of wind have proved to be catastrophic for the event space with the Millennium Dome breaking down due to the natural disaster.

Videos shared online depict some of the dome’s fabric panels being torn and flying away during Storm Eunice.

As the O2 arena typically hosts concerts and more within its indoor arena, UFC London was slated to take place at the location on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

UFC London has been eagerly anticipated in its return to London after having previously been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now, because of the catastrophic damages to the arena, it looks highly unlikely that the show will proceed as planned, leaving fans devastated.

While it is currently uncertain the full extent of damages the O2 has suffered, further destruction is expected as the storm continues to rage on - and fans are nervous.

"This is where UFC London is happening in 4 weeks," wrote Ariel Helwani on Twitter.

"good vibes only please," replied the UFC on BT Sport.

"Any chance we can book the next event at somewhere that wasn't built by the three little pigs?" one person wrote.

Another person commented, "Looks like a dump. Ufc should not have be having events there."

One hopeful Twitter user said: "They moved 232 on less than a weeks notice. I'm sure they can do something for us british fans if the o2 is no longer an option."





If it all does go ahead, perhaps Dominic Cummings might make a surprise appearance - after all he's an unlikely fan of the bloody sport.

There's never a dull moment in the UFC - last month one of the sport's stars went viral for punching a Jackass star in the family jewels in the new movie's trailer.

But more troublingly, a fighter was recently criticised for saying he'd have failed as a man if his son was gay.

