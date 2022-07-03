UFC 276 took place on Saturday night in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and included something you often don't see in a mixed martial arts fight: comedy!

The second match on the card was a bantamweight contest which saw 27-year-old Sean O'Malley, complete with pink corn rows, take on the veteran 35-year-old Brazilian fighter Pedro Munhoz.

During the opening exchanges, both men tried to get in each other's heads as Munhoz showed off his flexibility with a teasing high roundhouse kick which wasn't even close to connecting with O'Malley.

O'Malley responded to this by nonchalantly spinning around and shrugging as if to say 'I can do that too.' O'Malley's little taunt prompted laughter from the audience in Las Vegas, who appreciated the American fighters nifty and hilarious moves.

The clip has since gone viral on social media racking up more than 1.2 million views at the time of writing.

Unfortunately for both men, their attempts to taunt each other didn't quite pay off as the fight ended in a draw and declared a no-contest following after an unintentional eye-poke from O'Malley. There were no hard feelings between the two as they hugged after the decision was made, so don't be surprised if we see these two get into the octagon again in the future.

The card itself was main evented by the charismatic Israel Adesanya from Nigeria, successfully defending his Middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier.

32-year-old Adesanya is well known for making eye-catching entrances and that was no different on Saturday when he imitated WWE legend The Undertaker's famous walk to the ring, complete with an urn.





Elsewhere on the night, Alexander Volkanovski defended the Featherweight Championship against Max Holloway, Alex Pereira beat Sean Strickland in a middleweight contest and Bryan Barberena beat Robbie Lawler in the welterweight division.

