As England reached the finals of the Women's European Championships, officials from the United States have shown their support with a hilarious clip mimicking Alessia Russo's wonder goal.

On Tuesday, England beat Sweden 4-0 in a semi-final thrashing that saw Russo score a cheeky backheel for the Lionesses’ third goal of the night.

Ahead of Sunday’s final at Wembley where England will take on famous rivals Germany, staff at the U.S. Embassy in London have shown their support for the home side, and it seems they have used Russo's unbelievable goal as inspiration as an official re-enacted it in a hilarious clip.

In the clip posted on Twitter, an official is shown a piece of paper and told he is not allowed to take a position on who to support in the Euro finals.

The official then takes the piece of paper and balls it up, before placing it on the floor and backheeling it into a waste paper bin goal between the legs of the woman next to him, mimicking Russo.

Fans have reacted to the brilliant clip in their thousands, with over 3,700 likes and counting.

One Twiter user commented: “Oh my goodness !! Love this.”

Someone else complimented: “Very very well done! Loved the gregarious backheel!”



“Hahahaha excellent excellent twittering,” another wrote.

Another tagged the US Ambassador for Germany, and cheekily asked: “@USAmbGermany any thoughts?”

