We’re only a handful of games in, but the USA’s Lindsey Horan has already given us a great moment from the Women’s World Cup.

It came during the USA’s tightly-contested 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in the group stage, and it was Horan who scored their only goal of the game.

The goal took place following a clash with her club teammate Danielle van de Donk. The pair both play for Olympique Lyonnais, but it didn’t stop van de Donk from fouling her on the 59th minute and resulting in Horan needing medical attention.

Of course, friendships go out the window at major tournaments and Horan was reportedly seen calling her a “f***ing b****” by the cameras while she was getting treatment.

The pair clashed throughout the game Buda Mendes/Getty Images





She was soon back on her feet and when the USA won a corner, she was soon clashing with van de Donk again.



Things got a little heated between the pair and the referee had to pull them apart before the corner was taken.

They were still going at each other just before the ball came in, but Horan managed to focus before making a run to the near post and putting a great header past the keeper to tie the game.

It looked like there was no love lost between Horan and van de Donk, but the club teammates were spotted making up after the game.

