Virgil van Dijk has given his verdict on a viral song performed by TikTok’s most infamous Liverpool fan, and it’s safe to say he’s not impressed.

Songs have been part of football for hundreds of years, but the defender doesn’t believe a new chant by @pete_boc has a chance of making it to the terraces.

Van Dijk was appearing on the Pitch Side podcast to talk about all things Liverpool, and he was shown videos by one of the club’s most prolific followers on social media.

The clips from Pete Boc have been viewed thousands of times, and his most popular one focuses on striker Darwin Nunez.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The song is to the tune of 'Better off Alone' by Alice Deejay and has become infamous among fan circles online.

It features the lyrics: “Darwin, Darwin Nunez, he came from Benfica to the big Reds, it’s frightening with him and Luis Diaz. There is nobody else like Darwin Nunez.”

After being shown the video, Van Dijk was a little lost for words.

“Is this serious, or? I love the support though but I don’t think that will go on the Kop, for example – if I’m absolutely honest. It’s nice to get the support though,” he said.

So, don’t expect the song to be sung inside Anfield anytime soon…

The hosts of Pitch Side podcast then suggested that Pete make a song for Van Dijk instead – and he wasn’t keen on that idea either.

“It’s nice to get the support," he said, but didn’t go as far as suggesting he pen a tune for him.

Sure enough, Pete didn't waste much time responding to van Dijk. He posted a video of a song he'd written for him to the tune of Another Love by Tom Odell.

@pete_boc Virgil Van Dijk song @Liverpool FC @pitchsidepod #virgilvandijk #liverpool #candycrush10 #pitchsidepod #football #chant #song #teachersoftiktok #onlycans

It featured the lyrics: “And if someone hurts you, I wanna fight because theree’s no-one quite like Virgil van Dijk. So I’ll use my voice and raise up the roof because with faith in him they will never lose.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.