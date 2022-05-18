The Wagatha Christie trial has already brought us so much over recent days, and now it’s given us the perfect excuse to revisit some of Wayne Rooney’s greatest tweets.
It comes after Rooney was called to the witness box as part of the libel trial, which has generated some of the most outrageous headlines in showbiz and sport over recent months.
In a viral social media post in October 2019, Coleen Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Rebekah Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.
Appearing in the witness box this week, Rooney said about his use of social media: "I don’t read the papers or online articles and whilst I am on social media, I am not particularly active and certainly wouldn’t monitor Coleen’s Private Instagram Account or speak with her about content she had been uploading."
But while it's true that Rooney isn’t very active on social media, as he attests, he’s brought us some absolute gems over the years.
The former Manchester United forward might be one of the greatest goal scorers the Premier League has ever seen, but it’s fair to say Twitter is not his forte.
From emotional posts about Whitney Houston to tweets sent in error that were meant to be text messages, these are the greatest Rooney tweets of all time in all their glory.
Tweeting about his comedy hero
Rooney is a huge fan of Rowan Atkinson and physical comedy, it seems.
He loves Celebrity Juice too
The Whitney Houston tribute
Whitney has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this. @— Wayne Rooney (@Wayne Rooney) 1329014369
With Whitney Houston’s music touching so many, thousands of people posted emotional reactions to the singer’s death in 2012, but Rooney’s was definitely the most memorable.
There’s so much going on here, from the inclusion of lyrics to Houston’s 'Run To You', to the random “@“ at the end of the tweet.
When he meant to message Rio
This is our one of our all time favourites. Not only did Wayne manage to get his Twitter and messaging apps mixed up, but he’s also left it up for 11 years. Major respect.
When he called Piers Morgan an egg
@piersmorgan shut up u egg and get out of cowells hole. Won't tell u again.— Wayne Rooney (@Wayne Rooney) 1308869665
Rooney took down Morgan and his love in with Simon Cowell in one simple, straight to the point message.
…and then called him ‘big pants’
Some brilliant playground banter there.
Wayne loves One Direction
A little insight into his Spotify unwrapped.
The safari park trip
At safari park yesterday with kai. A nonkey has stole my back window wiper. Cheeky monkey.— Wayne Rooney (@Wayne Rooney) 1331025383
Tweeting about a monkey stealing your window wiper is hilarious enough as it is, never mind when you accidentally spell it ‘nonkey’.
When he picked a fight with himself
@WayneRooney I'll put u asleep within 10 seconds u little girl. Don't say stuff and not follow up on it. I'll be waiting— Wayne Rooney (@Wayne Rooney) 1305674640
Rooney replied to someone online after taking exception to a comment. Nothing out of the ordinary there – only, he tagged himself in the message, which made it look like he was having a mad argument with himself.
When he picked a fight with a ‘fat boy’
@carlfoster02 haha fat. U have more fat on ur face than i have on my body fatso. Go the gym. Fat boy— Wayne Rooney (@Wayne Rooney) 1359904194
Another keyboard warrior got on the wrong side of Rooney, and he had a pretty clear message for him – “get to the gym”.
When he was delighted with his hair transplant
Just to confirm to all my followers I have had a hair transplant. I was going bald at 25 why not. I'm delighted with the result.— Wayne Rooney (@Wayne Rooney) 1307178633
Fair play, Wayne.
When he destroyed Phil Neville
@fizzer18 moyes is a legend. What he has done for everton is brilliant. Probably only made 1 mistake in 10 years. Signing u. Hahahaha— Wayne Rooney (@Wayne Rooney) 1307540750
Pretty brutal stuff from Wayne.
When he made a typo, but didn’t delete the post
No regrets from WayneWayne Rooney
Rather than taking down the post and editing it, Wayne decided to clarify his ‘snow/now’ typo in a follow up tweet.
The training ground fart
@rioferdy5 can't believe me and johnny getting the blame for farting. When @themichaelowen is sitting there wafting and grinning.— Wayne Rooney (@Wayne Rooney) 1310781424
A little insight into the training ground shenanigans of United in 2011. We can't bear to think how bad that must have smelt.
When he tweeted about a leg
Utd til I die. Everton til I die. Believe. Come together. The beatles. Leg.— Wayne Rooney (@Wayne Rooney) 1305417299
Leg? Your guess is as good as ours.
