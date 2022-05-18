The Wagatha Christie trial has already brought us so much over recent days, and now it’s given us the perfect excuse to revisit some of Wayne Rooney’s greatest tweets.

It comes after Rooney was called to the witness box as part of the libel trial, which has generated some of the most outrageous headlines in showbiz and sport over recent months.

In a viral social media post in October 2019, Coleen Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Rebekah Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Appearing in the witness box this week, Rooney said about his use of social media: "I don’t read the papers or online articles and whilst I am on social media, I am not particularly active and certainly wouldn’t monitor Coleen’s Private Instagram Account or speak with her about content she had been uploading."

But while it's true that Rooney isn’t very active on social media, as he attests, he’s brought us some absolute gems over the years.

The former Manchester United forward might be one of the greatest goal scorers the Premier League has ever seen, but it’s fair to say Twitter is not his forte.

From emotional posts about Whitney Houston to tweets sent in error that were meant to be text messages, these are the greatest Rooney tweets of all time in all their glory.

Tweeting about his comedy hero

Rooney is a huge fan of Rowan Atkinson and physical comedy, it seems.

He loves Celebrity Juice too

The Whitney Houston tribute

With Whitney Houston’s music touching so many, thousands of people posted emotional reactions to the singer’s death in 2012, but Rooney’s was definitely the most memorable.



There’s so much going on here, from the inclusion of lyrics to Houston’s 'Run To You', to the random “@“ at the end of the tweet.

When he meant to message Rio

This is our one of our all time favourites. Not only did Wayne manage to get his Twitter and messaging apps mixed up, but he’s also left it up for 11 years. Major respect.

When he called Piers Morgan an egg

Rooney took down Morgan and his love in with Simon Cowell in one simple, straight to the point message.



…and then called him ‘big pants’

Some brilliant playground banter there.

Wayne loves One Direction

A little insight into his Spotify unwrapped.

The safari park trip

Tweeting about a monkey stealing your window wiper is hilarious enough as it is, never mind when you accidentally spell it ‘nonkey’.

When he picked a fight with himself

Rooney replied to someone online after taking exception to a comment. Nothing out of the ordinary there – only, he tagged himself in the message, which made it look like he was having a mad argument with himself.

When he picked a fight with a ‘fat boy’

Another keyboard warrior got on the wrong side of Rooney, and he had a pretty clear message for him – “get to the gym”.

When he was delighted with his hair transplant

Fair play, Wayne.

When he destroyed Phil Neville

Pretty brutal stuff from Wayne.

When he made a typo, but didn’t delete the post

No regrets from Wayne Wayne Rooney

Rather than taking down the post and editing it, Wayne decided to clarify his ‘snow/now’ typo in a follow up tweet.





The training ground fart

A little insight into the training ground shenanigans of United in 2011. We can't bear to think how bad that must have smelt.

When he tweeted about a leg

Leg? Your guess is as good as ours.

