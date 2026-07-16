Why are Argentina proving controversial at the World Cup?

Argentina are through to the World Cup final after defeating England 2-1, and now face Spain this Sunday.

If you're been online during the tournament, you may have noticed that while Argentina has a big passionate fan base with super star Lionel Messi on the team, there are also ardent voices who are rooting against the defending champions.

"New ick: He’s an Argentina fan," one viral X post read, while another echoed, "Even if Argentina was playing alone in the stadium I'll support stadium."

Argentina banner row after semi-final win against England

There are a number of reasons that you could point to why this is the case - the most recent being after the England match where during their celebrations, Argentina players held up a banner that read "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", which translates as "The Falklands are Argentine".

Giovani Lo Celso #11 of Argentina holds a banner after the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. The banner refers to the British Overseas Territory of the Falkland Islands, located off the coast of Argentina. Argentina disputes British sovereignty over the islands and refers to them as Las Malvinas. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Historically, there have been tensions surrounding the Falkland Islands being a British overseas territory following the war in 1982.

Tensions between the UK and Argentina boiled over following the football clash, with Argentina accusing a British warship of an “illegal journey” into its waters, just hours after its victory.



But No 10 claimed the journey was in accordance with international law and said Argentina was fully notified of the ship’s movement, which was part of a “routine logistics visit to Chile”.

In response to the post-match political banner, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “The World Cup might not be ours but the Falkland Islands definitely are.

“Our position is unchanged, self determination rests with the islanders. Our commitment to the Falklanders will never waver.”

Argentina could possibly face disciplinary action and a fine for violating Fifa rules banning political messaging on the pitch

Argentina vs Egypt match

Hossam Hassan, Head Coach of Egypt, reacts after the 2-3 loss during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Before this, there was controversy during Argentina's quarter-final match against Egypt where they made a 3-2 comeback to win the game.

When Egypt were 2-0 up, had a goal was controversially disallowed, meanwhile its request for video review of an Argentina goal was denied, resulting in complaints that the video review (VAR) was employed unevenly.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said, "“It’s all about money, adding, “They want Messi to stay in the tournament. In football, many things happen off the pitch because of interests. What happened was unfair. Egypt deserved to qualify. We were the better team.

“We have been treated unfairly today. We have suffered injustice. It is my own way of speaking up and standing up. I am not going to watch another match in this tournament.”

In response, FIFA has hit back with chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina saying how "nobody can question the integrity."

"Of course, constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport," Collina said.

IShowSpeed and Argentina fan video

Elsewhere, an investigation has been opened by FIFA in light of allegations of racist abuse from a video involving popular streamer IShowSpeed and an Argentina fan.

IShowSpeed of Wildcats FFC before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for OBB Media - FANATICS STUDIOS

During an IShowSpeed livestream from the match, the streamer could be heard asking a fan in an Argentina jersey what was being said toward him.

That's when IShowSpeed, who is Black, appeared to be informed by the Spanish-speaking fan he was told to “go cry to the zoo.”

FIFA said in a statement, "FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms. These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society."

"FIFA was made aware of an incident involving a supporter and #IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cabo Verde match on 3 July 2026 and immediately initiated an investigation.

"The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game."

Meanwhile, IShowspeed attended the Argentina vs England match wearing an England jersey and a video has been circulating showing Argentina fans throwing beer cans and objects at the streamer.

"Clearly, they're mad chat. Don't worry about that ya'll. We not gonna worry about that, we gonna worry about England chat," Speed said after he was hit with a beer can.

"Chat, they gotta throw stuff that's what happens bro, they gonna throw stuff, but look, we don't care."

Other historical factors

Argentina players celebrate after the 3-1 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images





Previously, researchers have said the country must confront its "European" self-image and the "erasure of blackness" and Indigenous history, as more than 200,000 enslaved Africans arrived at the twin ports of the River Plate between the 16th and 19th centuries.

But today, statistically Black people make up less than one per cent of the Argentina's population and there are currently no Black players on Argentina's football team.

In 2024, when Argentina won the Copa América, a chant was sung by Argentina players about France's diverse team which resulted in French Football Federation said it would file a complaint with FIFA over "racist and discriminatory remarks." Enzo Fernández later apologized, and his Premier League club, Chelsea, opened an internal disciplinary investigation.

This was later closed by the Premier League side after Fernández apologised to several of his French teammates, while he is also understood to have volunteered to make a contribution to an anti-discrimination charity, via the Chelsea Foundation and the club said at the time it would match his donation.

The club consider the matter resolved, with sources telling PA news agency that the club were impressed with Fernándezs maturity.

Although this is not reflective of all Argentina supporters, it provides wider historical context and understanding on the matter.

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