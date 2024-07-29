William and Kate congratulate athletes on first gold medals for Team GB in Paris

The Prince and Princess of Wales have offered their “huge congratulations” to athletes on winning the first gold medals for Team GB at the Paris Olympics.

Tom Pidcock successfully defended his Olympic crown in the men’s cross-country mountain biking after a thrilling race on Monday, described as a “sensational ride against the odds” by his cycling team.

Just hours earlier, Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen landed Great Britain’s first gold medal of the Paris Games in the eventing team final.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, William and Kate said: “Huge congratulations to the Equestrian Eventing Team and Tom Pidcock in the mountain biking on winning @TeamGB’s first gold medals!

“Here’s to more success ahead!”

There have been other Team GB athletes taking to podiums on Monday, with divers Tom Daley and Noah Williams winning silver in the men’s synchronised 10m, Adam Burgess coming second in the men’s canoe single and Collett claiming bronze in the individual eventing competition.

Pidcock raised both hands in the air and pumped one fist after crossing the finish line, even as some of the home crowd booed having had their hopes of a French victory dashed by Pidcock beating Victor Koretzky.

The Briton hugged his partner Bethany Louise Zajac and his family in celebration at Elancourt Hill.

Tom Pidcock was congratulated by his family and his partner Bethany Louise Zajac (Martin Rickett/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Martin Rickett

Ms Zajac posted a photo of her boyfriend – wrapped in a Union flag and holding his gong – on her Instagram story, with three emojis for a caption: a crying face, a love heart and a gold medal.

Ineos Grenadiers, Pidcock’s cycling team, tweeted throughout the race and posted after he finished first: “A SENSATIONAL RIDE AGAINST THE ODDS!!! Tom Pidcock is a two-time Gold medal winner in the #MountainBike.”

The 24-year-old, who will now target next week’s road race, said: “The point of the Olympics is to do excellence – it’s one of the values of the Olympics.

“I didn’t want to give up. My goal was to go to the front. I came here to win. That is all I was thinking about.”

It was away from Elancourt Hill and at the Chateau de Versailles that Great Britain’s eventing team sealed gold just hours before Pidcock’s success.

Laura Collett celebrated aboard London 52 following the eventing team jumping section (David Davies/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

Chris McAleese, Canter’s husband, who watched with the equestrian’s parents, told the PA news agency: “Obviously, we feel elated.

“I think the whole team, the support team in the crew and everything else have done a stunning job to get the team to the position where it was.”

At the Aquatics Centre earlier in the day, Daley and Williams won silver to the delight of many Team GB fans in the crowd – including Daley’s husband, American screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, the couple’s two young children and Daley’s mother Debbie.

In a story on Instagram after the event, Mr Black reposted a video of him and his children cheering for Daley, as the athlete stood on the podium, and wrote: “An incredible day of dreams coming true.

“So many tears of joy!

“You have a complete set of medals now, my love!”

Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver earlier on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Into the evening, three-time Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock will be aiming to secure more medals for Team GB in the men’s artistic team all-around final, alongside Joe Fraser, Harry Hepworth, Jake Jarman and Luke Whitehouse.

Away from the podiums, the British Olympic Association (BOA) announced on Monday that swimmer Adam Peaty tested positive for Covid, but is “hopeful” to be back in time for relay events later in the Games.

The BOA said: “Adam Peaty began feeling unwell on Sunday, ahead of his men’s 100m breaststroke final.

“In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for Covid early on Monday morning.

“He tested positive at that point.

“He is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming programme.”