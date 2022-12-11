World Cup referee Wilton Sampaio is not the most popular guy in England right now, that’s for sure.

The Brazilian was put in charge of the Three Lions’s quarter-final clash (and ultimate defeat) against France on Saturday night and, suffice it to say, not everyone was convinced he did a great job.

Among the ref’s most controversial calls was his refusal to grant England a first-half penalty after an ugly challenge on Harry Kane.

Player-turned-pundit Gary Neville pulled no punches in his assessment of Sampaio’s performance, describing him as an “absolute joke referee”.

And centre-back Harry Maguire told ITV: “I can't really explain his performance, the amount of decisions he got wrong was actually incredible. Really poor."

Meanwhile, numerous fans decided to vent their frustrations via their editing skills.

Hijacking Sampaio’s Wikipedia page, they gave his bio a series of… updates, shall we say.

The website was quick to correct each replacement, but not before users nabbed screenshots of the trolls’ work.

Here’s a look at some of them, courtesy of Twitter:

England's ever-classy manager would not stoop to such levels, of course.

Rather than criticise Sampaio's decisions, he told ITV after the game: "It is pointless going into that. I would rather talk about our players.

"Congratulations to France. They know they have been in a hell of a game."

