Adam Boulton accused of sexism after asking if Women's World Cup is 'serious'

Adam Boulton has been accused of sexism after questioning the legitimacy of the Women's World Cup.

Speaking on his show for Times Radio Drive, the journalist called the game a "random kick around" and appeared to not take it seriously.

"Is it serious or is it just a kind of random kick around?" he asked.

‘Are you kidding me, are you asking if Women’s World Cup is serious?’ replied Kate Borsay while laughing, apparently in disbelief.

Boulton said he was serious and Borsay replied that the footballers were all "professional athletes".

A clip of the interaction circulated on social media and people said Boulton was bang out of order with many saying his comments were "sexist".

It comes as the very serious tournaments' group stages ended with Germany being booted out of the competition.

With the group stages now over, the focus moves to the knockout rounds. England’s last-16 match is on Monday and the Lionesses take on Nigeria.

As for Boulton's take on it, that's not what you want to see in 2023.

