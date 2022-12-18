It's the 2022 World Cup Final and footballing stars have aligned to give us a blockbuster spectacle with Lionel Messi's Argentina squaring off against Kylian Mbappe's France in what will be a historic game.
France are bidding to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup, while destiny awaits for Messi, a player who many regard as the best of all-time and if he can finally cement his legacy at the pinnacle of the game.
Both teams have been formidable during the competition in Qatar and its hard to call who will actually prevail at the Luisail Stadium in Doha at the close of the first-ever winter World Cup.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Of course, the tournament will be best remembered for the controversy surrounding it and the stories of migrant worker deaths and the persecution of the LGBT+ community in Qatar.
Ultimately the conversation around the World Cup has mostly shifted to the football since it began but its paramount that these discussions continue especially in preparation for the 2026 which is being tri-hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico - where one of those countries has recently outlawed abortions.
However, before that we must decide who the 2022 winners will be and fans are already enjoying themselves on social media.
\u201cIt's all about this. It has always been about this. It will forever be about this. \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf7\u201d— Roy Nemer (@Roy Nemer) 1671337434
\u201cmy mind constantly switches from \u201etomorrow gonna be 2014 all over again\u201c to \u201etomorrow gonna be our best day ever\u201c every damn second and it\u2019s exhausting\u201d— Gabs \ud83e\udd8b\u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83e\ude79 (@Gabs \ud83e\udd8b\u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83e\ude79) 1671313346
Some are confused about what time of day the match will be kicking off.
\u201cMe realising the #WorldCupFinal is at 3pm instead of 7pm:\n\u201d— ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) 1671365963
Lots of love for Roy Keane's outfit on ITV too which looks like something from Red Dead Redemption.
\u201cBig fan of Roy Keane turning up to the World Cup Final looking like Dutch van der Linde\u201d— Carl Anka (@Carl Anka) 1671371750
\u201cDutch from Red Dead Redemption has always been one of my favourite characters.\u201d— \ud83c\udf85\ud83c\udffc Little Saint Nick Reilly \ud83c\udf85\ud83c\udffc (@\ud83c\udf85\ud83c\udffc Little Saint Nick Reilly \ud83c\udf85\ud83c\udffc) 1671372073
England's Jack Grealish is possibly watching the game in New York City but visiting the Home Alone 2 locations is the most important thing of his trip.
\u201cJack Grealish traveling to New York City to tour locations from Home Alone 2 is the real World Cup final\u201d— Brian Phillips (@Brian Phillips) 1671368653
Elon Musk is there...make of that what you will.
\u201cElon Musk is at the World Cup final.\u201d— Get French Football News (@Get French Football News) 1671374029
Messi gave Argentina the lead from the penalty spot after a bright start by his side.
\u201cLionel Messi has more World Cup final goals than Cristiano Ronaldo has World Cup knockout goals.\u201d— Oliver Young-Myles (@Oliver Young-Myles) 1671377150
\u201chttps://t.co/4c4e73LvK1\u201d— Vincent \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\udde6\u26bd\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\udde6 Bevins (@Vincent \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\udde6\u26bd\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\udde6 Bevins) 1671376920
Elon Musk called it a 'great goal' (can a penalty be a great goal?)
\u201cGreat goal by Argentina! \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf7\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1671377269
Ukraine isn't happy mind but more with Fifa than anything.
\u201cno matter who wins today, @FIFAcom has already lost\u201d— Ukraine / \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 (@Ukraine / \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430) 1671375854
Argentina took a 2-0 lead thanks to a fantastic counterattack goal finished by Angel Di Maria.
\u201cGive em the Falklands lads\u201d— Matt Yano going out in style (@Matt Yano going out in style) 1671377765
With things looking blake for the French, manager Didier Deschamps made two substitutes before half-time.
\u201cYikes. Deschamps\u2019 double substitution is one of the most brutal things you could imagine at this level. I feel for them both, especially Ousmane.\u201d— Musa Okwonga (@Musa Okwonga) 1671378221
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.