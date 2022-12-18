It's the 2022 World Cup Final and footballing stars have aligned to give us a blockbuster spectacle with Lionel Messi's Argentina squaring off against Kylian Mbappe's France in what will be a historic game.

France are bidding to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup, while destiny awaits for Messi, a player who many regard as the best of all-time and if he can finally cement his legacy at the pinnacle of the game.

Both teams have been formidable during the competition in Qatar and its hard to call who will actually prevail at the Luisail Stadium in Doha at the close of the first-ever winter World Cup.

Of course, the tournament will be best remembered for the controversy surrounding it and the stories of migrant worker deaths and the persecution of the LGBT+ community in Qatar.

Ultimately the conversation around the World Cup has mostly shifted to the football since it began but its paramount that these discussions continue especially in preparation for the 2026 which is being tri-hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico - where one of those countries has recently outlawed abortions.

However, before that we must decide who the 2022 winners will be and fans are already enjoying themselves on social media.













Some are confused about what time of day the match will be kicking off.

Lots of love for Roy Keane's outfit on ITV too which looks like something from Red Dead Redemption.









England's Jack Grealish is possibly watching the game in New York City but visiting the Home Alone 2 locations is the most important thing of his trip.

Elon Musk is there...make of that what you will.

Messi gave Argentina the lead from the penalty spot after a bright start by his side.









Elon Musk called it a 'great goal' (can a penalty be a great goal?)

Ukraine isn't happy mind but more with Fifa than anything.





Argentina took a 2-0 lead thanks to a fantastic counterattack goal finished by Angel Di Maria.













With things looking blake for the French, manager Didier Deschamps made two substitutes before half-time.

















