World Cup final referee admits the mistake he made during Argentina vs France

The World Cup final in Qatar earlier this month has already gone down as the best in modern history, as Argentina beat France on penalties to lift the most prestigious prize in the game.

The final was packed with talking points, as Lionel Messi’s side overcame the French after the match finished 3-3 after extra time.

World Cup final referee Szymon Marciniak was right at the centre of things, and it’s only natural that every decision he made on the biggest stage of them all would be analysed in great depth.

There were three penalties awarded in the game, as Mbappe twice converted from the spot and Messi slotted home in the first half.

Since the game, more than 230,000 fans signed a petition calling for the final to be replayed because of the decisions taken by Marciniak.

Now, Marciniak has admitted that he made a mistake during the game, while dismissing the criticism levelled at him.

Marciniak took charge of the final in Qatar earlier this month Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Speaking to Sport.PL, he owned up to one mistake which went in France’s favour.

"Of course, there were mistakes in this final," he said. "I interrupted the French counter-attack after a bad tackle by Marcos Acuna.

"I was afraid that the fouled player wanted to unwind, and I read it wrong because nothing happened, and you could give an advantage and then come back with a card.”

He added: "It’s hard. In a game like this, I take such a mistake in the dark. The important thing is that there were no big mistakes."

Marciniak was also asked about the claims circulating online that argued the final Argentinian goal should not have stood.

French media has claimed that there was a rule break before the ball went in that should have caused it to be chalked off.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, they think that two “emotional substitutes” ran onto the pitch before the ball crossed the line for Messi’s goal and therefore the referee should have disallowed it.



Marciniak, though, thinks the French were guilty of this as well.

“The French didn't mention this photo, where you can see how there are seven Frenchmen on the pitch when Mbappe scores a goal," he said.

"First of all, to penalise this situation it should affect the game. What was the impact of the boys who got up and jumped onto the field?”

