The World Cup in Qatar is well underway, as countries compete to lift the football's most iconic trophy.

With football making a daily appearance on our screens from November 20 to December 18, many of us will be enjoying the winter tournament - though, given the time of year, beer gardens in this cold weather are out of the question.

But restaurants, supermarkets, pubs and delivery services have a variety of deals on offer for footy lovers to take advantage of when watching their favourite team from the warmth and comfort indoors.

Here are some of the best deals on offer during the World Cup:

McDonald's

McDonald's have new combo deals available during the World Cup iStockphoto by Getty Images

McDonald’s has announced a change in their menu for the World Cup, items perfect for sharing while watching the footy on TV.

You can now order a new McDelivery Chicken Combo which is ten Chicken Selects, a 20 Chicken McNuggets Sharebox, four Select dips and four Standard dips.

This can only be exclusively redeemed via the delivery service so order from the McDonald’s app, JustEat, UberEats and Deliveroo.

This offer is currently on from November 20 until December 19 – so you’re pretty much covered for the tournament.





KFC

KFC have launchd their Christmas menu - just in time for the World Cup iStockphoto by Getty Images

The festive season is almost upon us, and KFC has launched its Christmas menu during the World Cup so there are plenty of options to choose from.

The gravy triple bucket is now available which includes six pieces of Original Recipe chicken, one regular Popcorn Chicken, with eight hot wings, six mini fillets, two large gravy sides ready to pour, four regular fries and a large bottle of drink – all for £19.99.

During the World Cup, the chicken chain has also opened its first-ever pub called The Colonel Arms in London where footy fans can order fried chicken to their table as they watch the action unfold on the pitch.

Though if you want this unique dining experience, the pub is open for a limited time from November 25 and December 1 and you most likely will need a ticket to get in.

While those have sold out, the event page does say "most games will also have spots open for walk-ins and tickets on the door."

Slamburger

Slamburger, a Halal fast-food burger chain has some World Cup deals on which include:

Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27 any single whooper will cost £2.99 and any double whooper will cost £4.50.

Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4 any supreme burger will cost £2.99,

Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11 any bread will cost £3.99

Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18 any wrap will cost £2.40.

There's also a 20 per cent discount on orders from Just Eat during November.

Greene King pubs

If you share a surname with and England and Wales squad member, you could get a free pint from a Greene King pub iStockphoto

Pub chain Greene King has a pretty unique offer that is available in 800 pubs across England and Wales for their customers during the World Cup - you can get a free pint but only if you share a surname with one of the England or Wales players.

To claim your free drink, you must have one of the following 50 surnames from this list:

Hennessey

Ward

Davies

Cabango

Lockyer

Rodon

Mepham

Ampadu

Gunter

Williams

Roberts

Thomas

Allen

Smith

Levitt

Wilson

Morrell

Ramsey

Colwill

Bale

Moore

Harris

Johnson

James

Pickford

Pope

Ramsdale

Alexander-Arnold

Coady

Dier

Maguire

Shaw

Stones

Trippier

Walker

White

Bellingham

Gallagher

Henderson

Mount

Phillips

Rice

Foden

Grealish

Kane

Maddison

Rashford

Saka

Sterling

Wilson

Find a list of participating pubs here.

Gopuff



To celebrate the World Cup, delivery service Gopuff has a deal where you can get FREE bags of Cadbury’s Crunchie Rocks Sharing Bags.

In a nod to Neil Diamond’s classic track, customers who spend £25 or more can use the discount code SWEETCAROLINE to receive their FREE bags of deliciously moreish Crunchie Rocks.

This offer is live now and will be available until December 2.

Just Eat

The food delivery app and service Just Eat have up to a 40 per cent discount on big chains while the World Cup is on that are available when the home nations of England and Wales are playing.

There are also offers on during big matches in the tournament.

Papa Johns

Papa Johns have their Big Match Bundle for the World Cup Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If you fancy a pizza during the match, then Papa Johns has a Big Match Bundle on especially for the World Cup.

This offer has two large pizzas, two classic sides and a large drink in the bundle for £28.99.





Morrisons

Morrisons have a number of World Cup deals on at the moment Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Supermarket chain Morrisons have a range of deals on while the footy is on.

Ahead of kick-off, it has launched Morrison’s Best Breakfast Pack, £2.99 which includes four of The Best pork sausages and bacon rashers, along with a black pudding ring and a sachet of Bloody Mary ketchup.

There is also a World Cup frozen meal deal, where customers can buy 2 Goodfella's Pizzas, 1 Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream and 1 Coke for £7.50 until December 6.

In-store, you can "create your own shirt number pepperoni pizza" for £4.50, while a giant football cookie is available for £7.

Having people over for the game? Then grab any two packs of party food and get a third free, while sharing bags of Sensations crisps have been reduced from £2 to £1.50.

Along with the food deals, there is also a football drinks promotion where there are 99p ales and two for £20 world beers.

ASDA

ASDA has a few discount deals on during the World Cup iStockphoto by Getty Images

ASDA also have some good food and drink deals on for the World Cup.

This includes a Pizza Meal Deal for £10 that includes: two main meals, two sides and one pack of drinks, with Pizza Express pizzas, McCain fries, Coca-cola and Budwiser to choose from.

Drinks-wise, customers can get a box of 24 300ml bottles of Budweiser Larger Beer for £15 and to top it off you receive a free Budweiser FIFA World Cup Boonie Hat, perfect for the occasion.

Can't forget about the supermarket’s infamous Two for £20 deal across over 25 products either.

Their pizza counter has a brand-new Chicken Shawarma Pizza, which will be available throughout the World Cup period (November 21 until December 11).

Aldi

If you're looking for some affordable and on-brand beers for the World Cup, then Aldi has got you covered.

The supermarket has launched its limited edition World Cup beers decorated with kits from the tournament’s most recognised football teams, including Australia, England, Japan and Germany at the un-beer-lievable price of £1.69 per 400ml can.

These cans are available from November 17, while stocks last.

Iceland

Iceland is giving customers a free football when they buy two pizzas and two sides in the £8 deal, with a choice of different Chicago Town pizzas.

In another offer, you can get a Chicago Town takeaway pizza plus a drink (choice of four-pack of Carlsberg or an eight-pack of Pepsi Max) for £10 and this lasts until November 29 (online only).

For those hosting, get three for £5 on party food such as popcorn bites.

There is a good deal on for soft drinks too, any two 24-packs for £17 or any five packs for £40 online only where you can choose between Coca-Cola, Pepsi Max, Tango and 7UP.

Co-op

Co-op has a World Cup meal deal on offer- get two pizzas and a four-pack of beer for £6.

This offer ends on December 13.

Get party food sorted with two packs for £5 - this includes Mac & Cheese bites, chicken satay sticks and cheesy churros.

Sainsbury's

In Sainburys, it too has a meal deal on offer at the moment where two pizzas, two sides and one dip are just £12.

There are also a number of savings on beer such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Brewdog, and Peroni.

Tesco

Tesco has some party food deals on iStockphoto by Getty Images

Get the party started with Tesco's three for £6 deal on frozen party food - from halloumi sticks to pepperoni pizza parcels - and is on until December 2.

There are also various deals on beer at the moment, one includes an 18-pack of Fosters being reduced from £13.99 to £10 up to December 4.

