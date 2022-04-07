Baseball fans can get their hands on a World Series ring - but they have to spend $25,000 on a burger first.

To commemorate the Atlanta Braves' 2021 World Series title, a baseball stadium is selling the "World Championship Burger" for the pretty penny.

But the price is not the only eye-catching feature - the ingredients are equally as interesting.

There are two variations of the burger. The cheaper one, which costs $151, includes a replica 2021 World Series ring. The price of $151 is an ode to the 151 years the Braves have existed in the baseball world.

The more extravagantly priced $25,000 burger comes with a limited edition championship ring.



Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The burger features ritzy ingredients such as a Wagyu beef patty, fried eggs, foie gras, Tillamook cheddar cheese, truffle aioli, lobster tail, and an heirloom tomato.

It also comes with a side of parmesan waffle fries.



The reaction to this grand idea has been exactly what many of us can imagine.

"So who's chipping in," one wrote.



"I mean yeah, I'll take one.. hate to drop 25k on it tho, but ya gotta do what you gotta do," another added.



A third wrote: "Fine sell some $25k limited edition rings, but with a burger lol. Such a weird idea - no one going to the game goes to the concession and says, 'hmm, for an additional $24.98k I can get a ring - sold!' Likewise, no one buying a ring cares about a $20 burger."



Someone else who was evidently not impressed with the burger wrote: "Even at $151, I wouldn't buy this. This burger, If you even wanna call it that. Looks and sounds disgusting."

The Braves won a World Series title last November against the Houston Astros.

They hadn't achieved this since 1995.



"I'm still numb. I don't really have emotions. I'm kind of trying to tell you guys things of how I feel because I don't really feel anything yet," the former star player Freddie Freeman said following the victory.

"It's going to hit hard soon."



Well, that's probably the same thing Braves fans will say about their wallets as they chow on the $25,000 burgers.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.