WrestleMania XL: Full match cards for both nights

WrestleMania XL comes live from Philadelphia this weekend, taking place over the course of two nights on April 6th and 7th from the Lincoln Financial Field and available to watch on the WWE Network and Peacock.

The 40th edition of the WWE spectacular marks the first time The Rock will compete in a wrestling ring since 2013 as he teams up with his cousin Roman Reigns in a gigantic tag team main event on the first night, taking on 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

The result of that match will have major implications on the second night's main event as Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. If Rollins and Rhodes win the tag match then all of the Bloodline, including The Rock, will be banned from ringside for the match. However, if Rock and Reigns win, the championship match will be competed under 'Bloodline Rules' which basically means anything goes and there will be no disqualifications.

The tag match won't be Rollins only activity over the weekend as he will also have to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on night 2, with CM Punk sat ringside for commentary in a match that has become deeply personal for all three men.

Elsewhere, Gunther looks to extend his record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign against Sami Zayn, Logan Paul faces his toughest challenge yet as US champion, defending the belt against both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Six teams will compete in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and both women's titles will be on the line with Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defending their championships against Becky Lynch and Bayley respectively.

In non-title matches LA Knight and AJ Styles lock horns in a grudge match, Jade Cargill makes her WrestleMania debut teaming with Bianca Belair and Naomi against Damage CTRL and The Pride and The Final Testament will clash in a brutal Philadelphia Street Fight. Two families will be fighting each other as well as Jimmy and Jey Uso face each other in a first-time singles match and Dominik and Rey Mysterio reignite their father-and son feud by teaming with Santos Escobar and Dragon Lee respectively.

With all that in mind, here are the full match cards for each night:

WrestleMania - Night 1

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (If Rhodes and Rollins win, all members of The Bloodline will be barred from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2. If Rock and Reigns win, the championship match on Night 2 will be held under Bloodline Rules).

Women's World Championship : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic

The Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso

Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar





WrestleMania - Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain







