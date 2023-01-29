BBC broadcasts Wrexham fan's explicit anti-Tory message during FA Cup game

Wrexham Football Club's return to prominence following the arrival of Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney reached a milestone on Sunday afternoon when they were featured live on BBC One when the Welsh club faced Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round.

However, viewers at home were briefly distracted from the action on the pitch at the Racecourse Ground thanks to a fans cheeky message about the government on a classic foil FA Cup sign.

During the first half with the team trailing 1-0 to the Blades, the cameras cut to supporters in the stands but perhaps didn't notice that one of them was holding up a sign reading 'f**k the Tories.'

While the BBC undoubtedly didn't mean to broadcast such a blunt political message, the damage had already been done and the image was soon being posted around Twitter, much to people's amusement.

























Aside from the unintended political broadcast Ryan Reynolds did appear at the start of the broadcast speaking to Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Mark Hughes. The Deadpool star was also bullish about what the result of the game might be: "I'm going to go on the record right now and say that there is a chance - albeit a very slim chance - that Sheffield United pulls off a miracle today!"

He added that since taking over Wrexham in late 2020 that he has grown to love the "hellacious" sport so much that he now "hates it."

The Canadian superstar added: "Of course I do, each match I'm pacing around like a caged lion. I get nervous because this is an extraordinary moment, it's a classic David vs Goliath story.

"But you guys know this more than anybody on earth, that this is football, this is the beautiful game and absolutely anything can happen."

