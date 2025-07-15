Spanish footballing sensation Lamine Yamal turned 18 years old on Sunday (13 July) and his elaborate birthday party has sparked calls for an investigation from the Spanish government.

The Barcelona striker has become embroiled in a dwarfism controversy after it emerged that people with the condition were hired to perform at his birthday party.

A lavish party for Yamal was held on Sunday at a rented property in Olivella, north west of Barcelona, with around 200 guests including Barcelona teammates, YouTubers and influencers.

It is alleged that performers with dwarfism were hired to perform, sparking widespread condemnation from disability organisations.

The Association of People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias in Spain (ADEE) was highly critical of Yamal and vowed to take legal action.

“The Association announces that it will take legal and social action to safeguard the dignity of people with disabilities, considering that these actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful,” a statement confirmed.

ADEE President Carolina Puente added: “It’s unacceptable that in the 21st century, people with dwarfism continue to be used as entertainment at private parties, and even more serious when these incidents involve public figures like Lamine Yamal.

“The dignity and rights of our community are not entertainment for anyone, under any circumstances.”

Peunte continued: “When a person with social influence participates in these types of situations, the damage is even greater, because it conveys to society—especially to young people—that discrimination is acceptable. We must eradicate the objectification of difference and educate people in respect and equity.”

In Spain, the General Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities prohibits “shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities or other circumstances are used to provoke mockery, ridicule, or derision from the public in a manner contrary to the respect due to human dignity are prohibited”.

According to Model Claudio Calvo, Yamal allegedly paid 12 women with a “certain breast size” to attend the Mafia-themed party.

Spanish sports publication Marca reports the 18-year-old could be hit with a fine of up to £867,000.

Jesús Martín, the General Director of Disability in the Spanish government, says he wants ministers to approve an investigation.

“We are concerned that people with money, people with power, believe themselves to be unpunished. The law is for everyone, for the humble and for the powerful,” he said.

Indy100 has reached out to Lamine Yamal's representatives for comment.

