Single 39-year-olds have convinced the internet to avoid relationships for one reason

It's easy to feel left behind when you're surrounded by friends following the trajectory of life we all consider "normal" - getting into a relationship, getting married, having kids - but TikTok may have been convinced otherwise thanks to two carefree and single 39-year-olds who plan on doing things their own way.

Katharine Keton and Shannon Heitmeyer have been making content on the social media platform convincing people in their twenties and thirties that their worth isn't defined by relationships, and real happiness comes from being independent and carefree, as well as having great friends around you.

"There's really no reason to be afraid... I thought at the age of 25, 30, 32, that if you were 38 or 39 and single then what's wrong with you? What's gone wrong? Is she a red flag?", Keton begins in one video, which has amassed over 173,000 likes.

"I think it's a bigger red flag to jump into a marriage...it's a contract between two people that doesn't turn out well."

Heitmeyer chimes in: "You don't want to settle. You know what makes you happy and if someone comes into my life and they don't better my life, I would just rather be single until I find that right person...every year that goes by I get to know myself a little bit better."

Keton adds: "It shows discernment to remain single, it shows a lot of strength."

They conclude by saying: "Take your time."

And frankly, people are convinced for one reason: They seem very chilled.

"Proof that girlies stay beautiful when their energy isn't sucked dry by a man", one person joked in the comments.

"You all look rested and less stressed", another added.

"Honestly, this is why I love TikTok. You feel so much less alone", someone else penned.

Here's to doing things our own way, and not by society's expectations.

