Brits stunned to learn how many work holidays Americans are entitled to

Americans "want to move to the UK" after learning about its work holiday allowance.

A viral TikTok has sparked a discussion around work-life balance across the world, with creator Andrea Celeste (@anndreacelleste) mimicking a work day in the US and the UK.

In the hypothetical US setting, Andrea was asked about her two days off by her 'manager'.

"The internet was really fast so I got a lot of work done in the afternoon," she said.

"Oh that's great," her boss replied. "So less catching up then!"

Meanwhile, in the UK scenario, a relaxed Andrea felt "refreshed" after her two-week break with the pair sacking off the 5.48 pm meeting as they were going to the pub.

The clip was soon flooded with comments from both Brits and Americans, with one writing: "If that's your reality in the US, get a new boss or go to a different company. Healthy work boundaries do exist here too."

One Brit wrote: "NOT MUCH CACHING UP???? WHAT DO YOU MEAN???"

Meanwhile, a third added: "I feel so sorry for people working in the US."





@anndreacelleste Oh Becky #work #wfh #usa #uk #humour #comedyskit #viral #fyp #trending





The conversation soon turned to holiday allowances, with one asking the all-important question: "You don’t get holiday leave in the US?"

In short, US workers are not legally entitled to any paid holiday.

"However, in reality, most US employers offer paid vacation time to their workers," Foothold America explained. "The number of days varies from employer to employer, but on average, US workers receive around ten days of paid holiday each year.

"In addition, time off is often accrued, which means that US staff will need to be working in their job for 12 months before they’re entitled to ten days of holiday."

Over in the UK, "almost all people classed as workers are legally entitled to 5.6 weeks’ paid holiday a year (known as statutory leave entitlement or annual leave)."

