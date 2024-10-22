Sabrina Carpenter gets in on 'And then I go and spoil it all' TikTok trend

One of the latest trends on TikTok involves actor Jennifer Lawrence singing in her 2015 movie Joy - so what is the ‘And then I go and spoil it all’ trend all about?

Basically, in the film Lawrence sings “And then I go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like ‘I love you,'" which is a famous line from the song 'Somethin’ Stupid' by Frank and Nancy Sinatra.

But it wouldn't be a TikTok trend without a twist and in this instance, instead of users saying 'I love you', they divulge something stupid in the overlay text which could spoil a relationship.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter even joined in on the trend where her something stupid has something to do with her hit song - "And then I go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like... 'that's that me espresso" about a line from her chorus in 'Espresso'.





The clip has a whopping 51.8m views as people were amused at Sabrina's video in the comments section.

One person said: "No 'that's that me espresso' is iconic."

"I think Sabrina is tired of espresso," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Sabrina you ate and left no crumbs."

But it's not just Sabrina who has been taking part in the trend, here are some of our favourites:









































Even the Democratic Party posted a video on TikTok to take part in the trend, playing the song and then adding a clip from Trump where he gave a speech at the Black Conservative Federation back in February.

@thedemocrats Did he really just say that??

The former President said: "Would you rather have a Black president or the white president who got $1.7 billion off the price? I think they want the white guy."

