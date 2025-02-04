What's going on between Anna Paul and Mikaela Testa? Influencer responds to accusations

If you've been on TikTok over the last few days, the chances are you've stumbled across some kind of analysis of everything that's blowing up between Australian influencers, Anna Paul and Mikaela Testa.

If you're new here, here's a bit of background.

Paul and Testa, both 25, have been best friends since they were teenagers, and gone on to have huge careers as content creators in their own rights.

Both of them became the blueprint for Aussie OnlyFans girls, and they've since transitioned into having large teenage, female followings on TikTok, documenting their lives for the camera. Paul even launched her own beauty brand, and at the time of writing, she has seven million followers on the app.

Testa even dated Anna Paul's content creator brother, Atis, for a number of years.

However, it would appear the breakup of their relationship in 2023 has sparked tension between the three, with Testa posting an eight-minute-long rant to TikTok, calling out the alleged behaviour of Anna and her brother.









She's even accused her former-bestie of hosting a “gross” online giveaway for fans and accused her of “taking advantage of children”, after Paul said she'd be "surprising" some new OnlyFans subscribers with a generous amount of cash.

“Watching her fans scramble over scraps, fighting each other because they need these funds while she films it, flaunts her designer labels, endless holidays and material excess... this is out of touch,” Testa claims in the video.

Testa also took aim at Paul’s fan base, claiming they are “largely underage”, arguing it was “twisted and weird” to suggest they purchase her X-rated content.

“If you charge an entry fee in order for somebody to win something it’s classed by law as a lottery in Australia. Anna is not licensed to hold lotteries. It’s not ethical, it’s illegal and against of and Instagram’s T&C’s, and on top of that it’s exploitation, particularly for her young audience", she adds.

"The Anna you guys love and idolise so much never existed", she blasted, making a number of accusations about both Anna and Atis.

And now Anna Paul has responded, after staying quiet on social media for over a week, claiming she was "shocked" that Testa made the original video.





"Two months ago she was asking me to go to Fiji on a girls trip", Paul says in the response video, which is also over eight minutes long.

"The bullying that has festered and grown from this because it's a trend, is dangerous."

She went on to address a number of the accusations Testa made against her, including about her "lying" about "growing up broke", and explained that she once got moved into First Class on a plane after her brother threw up on her and posted it on Instagram - because what teenager looking for validation wouldn't?

“It makes me feel broke when we can’t afford school uniforms. It makes me feel broke when I’m 11, when I’m 10, and all my friends can afford something and my parents can’t. It makes me feel broke when they say, ‘Oh, I don’t know how we’re going to afford rent next week'", she told followers.

"For anyone wondering over 93.8 per cent of my IG audience is 18+", she remarked on the giveaways that Testa called out, but didn't address it in the video.

Anna Paul has lost over one million followers since the original video was released.

She did not respond to request for comment.

